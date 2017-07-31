Jets wouldn’t give Morris Claiborne the No. 24 Darrelle Revis made famous

Posted by Charean Williams on July 31, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT

Morris Claiborne wanted to wear the same number he wore in Dallas, but the Jets may have used No. 24 for the final time.

The Jets apparently are leaving open the possibility of retiring the number made famous by cornerback Darrelle Revis, whom the Jets released in the offseason. They made Claiborne, who signed a one-year, $5 million deal, take his second choice, which was No. 21.

“I definitely asked for 24, because that’s the only number I know,” Claiborne said, via Bob Glauber of Newsday. “I’ve had 24 since I came into the NFL. But I understand the history behind that number.”

Revis played for the Jets for eight seasons in two stints, making 25 interceptions and 111 pass breakups. He earned All-Pro honors three times with the Jets and Pro Bowl honors four times while in New York.

“A lot of people said, ‘Do you want that number? You have some really big shoes to fill?’” Claiborne said. “Yeah, you’re right, but I’m not coming to fill Revis’ shoes. Revis’ shoes are filled, and then some. I’m here to fill my own shoes.”

Claiborne had more injuries than interceptions after a five-year career with the Cowboys, who made him the sixth overall choice in 2012. He never played a full season and missed 33 of a possible 80 games in his career. Claiborne had his best season in 2016 but played in only seven games during the regular season.