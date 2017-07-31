John Bowlen arrested, again

Posted by Mike Florio on July 31, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT

As the trustees responsible for determining which of Pat Bowlen’s seven children will be best suited to inherit full control of the Broncos via a Willie Wonka-style competition, John Bowlen is becoming Augustus Gloop.

The 31-year-old son the team’s owner has been arrested again. Via Kirk Mitchell of the Denver Post, John Bowlen faces two counts of DUI.

The arrest came in California, where police booked him for one misdemeanor charge of being under the influence of a drug or alcohol and one count of having a blood-alcohol concentration higher than 0.08 percent.

John Bowlen remained in jail as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

In 2015, John Bowlen was arrested on domestic violence. A conviction for harassment came the following year. John Bowlen’s employment with the Broncos ended last year, too.