Kam Chancellor thinks contract extension coming soon

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 31, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT

Two years ago, Kam Chancellor staged a holdout about nothing.

This year, he’s in camp and happy, and optimistic that he’ll get his long-awaited extension before the start of the regular season.

“I think it’s been positive on both ends,” Chancellor said of contract talks, via Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com. “Hopefully it’ll get done any time now. Both sides have been very productive working together and just waiting to see what’s happening.”

The veteran safety is entering the final year of his contract, and the team has also professed optimism about getting a deal done in a timely fashion.

“We have looked long and hard at that,” coach Pete Carroll said Sunday. “There is a lot of real positive stuff coming. We aren’t quite there yet, but I think it’s nothing but positive stuff. Hopefully we will be able to get stuff done soon.”

The difference in the mood about this negotiation is striking, and perhaps not a coincidence. But the 29-year-old Chancellor said he hopes to keep going with the Seahawks for years.

“As long as the wheels let me,” Chancellor said. “Until the wheels fall off. I can’t really put a timeframe on how long I want to play. However long my body holds up. However long the lord allows me to. It’s never up to me.

“I love this team. They gave me the first opportunity, the only opportunity. And I would love to retire here.”

But he’d love to finally get paid, and may finally be getting closer.