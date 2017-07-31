Latavius Murray: I can be ready for season without camp work

Posted by Josh Alper on July 31, 2017, 3:21 PM EDT

Running back Latavius Murray remains on the sideline at Vikings training camp after having surgery on his right ankle this offseason and said Monday that there isn’t a timetable for when that is going to change.

Murray said he doesn’t feel as if he’s “behind or anything” in terms of the pace of his recovery and didn’t seem overly concerned about the fact that he’s yet to get on the field since signing with the team as a free agent this offseason. Should that remain the case through the end of camp, Murray said he’s confident he’ll be ready to go.

“Most definitely,” Murray said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “At the end of the day, football is football. I think for me it’s just making sure physically I’m OK. The mental part of it, it’s a game I’ve been playing all my life.”

Murray might be ready, but there may not be much of a role waiting for him. Dalvin Cook got good reviews from coaches in the spring and he’s getting them early in camp as well, which may end the competition for the No. 1 job before it starts.

On top of that, coach Mike Zimmer said that Murray “is a smart guy” but that he needs to get on the field before camp is out so Murray’s take may not be the one that carries the day.