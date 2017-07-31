Lions add a tackle with Tony Hills retiring

Posted by Josh Alper on July 31, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT

The Lions brought in a new offensive lineman on Monday to take the roster spot of one who has opted to retire.

The team announced that they have signed tackle Nick Becton and that Tony Hills has been placed on the reserve/retired list. The team also activated safety Rolan Milligan from the physically unable to perform list.

Hills signed with the Lions in June after spending the last two seasons in New Orleans. He also played for the Colts, Cowboys, Broncos and Steelers, who drafted Hills out of Texas in the fourth round of the 2008 draft.

Hills signed with Detroit in the wake of Taylor Decker’s shoulder surgery, but he’s been a career backup and they later traded for Greg Robinson to bolster their tackle options while Decker recovers. Robinson was activated from the non-football injury list on Sunday and will compete with Cyrus Kouandjio for playing time.

Becton saw action in five games for the Bears two years ago and also played in one game for the Chargers in 2013.