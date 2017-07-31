Lynch and Shanahan allow 49ers fans a closer look at practice

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 31, 2017, 6:08 AM EDT

The 49ers haven’t played their first game under new General Manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan, but they’re already winning over the hearts of some fans.

According to Matt Maiocco of CSNBayArea.com, the 49ers allowed the fans who were cordoned off in a set of bleachers farthest away from the practice field they were using to move closer to the action.

The 49ers have multiple practice fields and they just happened to be on the distant one, so Lynch went to the fans directly and told them they could move up and stand along the sidelines.

The 49ers said Shanahan felt bad the fans were so far away, and Lynch said on Twitter the idea was his rookie head coach’s. Only a small amount of fans get to attend practices at their facility, and the only practice open to the general public will be Saturday at Levi’s Stadium.

And while it’s a small gesture, the 49ers have done the big things very poorly in recent years. So perhaps Shanahan and Lynch can make some of the changes which will make larger groups of fans happier in the future — like winning games.