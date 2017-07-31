Martellus Bennett not willing to die on the field

Posted by Charean Williams on July 31, 2017, 9:53 PM EDT

In his infamous quote about the football field being the “perfect place to die,” Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams claimed he spoke for “a lot of guys” Veteran Packers tight end Martellus Bennett isn’t shy about speaking for himself, and he made it clear on Twitter he doesn’t feel the same as Adams.

“I hope all these young cats that are willing to die for the game of football find a higher purpose in life,” Bennett tweeted.

During a fan forum with Jets fans, Adams and veteran running back Matt Forte joined NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The topic turned to Chronic Traumatic Encephelopathy.

“I can speak for a lot of guys that play the game,” Adams said. “We live and breathe it. This is what we’re so passionate about. Literally, if I had a perfect place to die, I would die on the field. And that’s not a lie. There’s so much sacrifice that we go through as a team, and just connecting as one and winning ball games. There’s nothing like playing the game of football. But again, I’m all about making the game safer.”

Veteran Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne separately offered a similar sentiment.

Bennett vehemently disagreed with Adams and Claiborne in a second tweet.

“Look football is great but I ain’t dying for this [expletive]. Lol,” Bennett said.