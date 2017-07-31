Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on July 31, 2017, 7:28 AM EDT

S Micah Hyde is serving as a leader in the Bills secondary.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was a guest at Dolphins practice.

Patriots WR Brandin Cooks discussed his touchdown celebration.

The Jets like what they’ve seen from their rookie safeties.

WR Tim White’s play was a highlight of Sunday’s Ravens practice.

Bengals QB Andy Dalton and his son worked with WR John Ross at the end of practice.

The Browns made a change to their offensive line group.

LB Tyler Matakevich is trying to make an impression on the Steelers.

Texans WR Will Fuller has shown signs of improvement.

The Colts flipped their guards as they look for the right offensive line alignment.

Rookie CB Jalen Myrick’s first week of Jaguars training camp didn’t go as hoped.

The Titans didn’t hold rookie WR Corey Davis back on his first day of practice.

CB Lorenzo Doss is trying to find more playing time for the Broncos.

WR Tyreek Hill is in line for a bigger role with the Chiefs this season.

The Raiders will wear pads for the first time on Monday.

Chargers QB Cardale Jones is looking forward to learning from Philip Rivers.

Cowboys TE Jason Witten got some advice from Jerry Rice.

CB Janoris Jenkins‘ anger flared at Giants camp.

Undrafted Eagles rookie CB Randall Goforth tore his ACL.

Tracing how TE E.J. Bibbs made his way to the Redskins.

A look at how some younger Bears players prepared for their second NFL seasons.

Lions G T.J. Lang is feeling the best he’s felt in years.

Packers DL Mike Daniels wants Green Bay’s defense to take a page from the Seahawks.

Vikings QB Sam Bradford and WR Laquon Treadwell are working on their chemistry.

The Falcons got S Ricardo Allen back on the practice field.

Said Panthers RB Fozzy Whittaker of QB Cam Newton, “To me, you wouldn’t have even known that he had surgery in the offseason and that he’s still going through the recovery process.”

Saints coach Sean Payton reminisced about former Saint Rob Ninkovich upon his retirement from the Patriots.

Checking in on the Buccaneers kicker competition.

QB Trevor Knight is trying to show the Cardinals he belongs in the NFL.

A positive review of Rams QB Sean Mannion’s early work at camp.

DL Arik Armstead appears to be taking to his new role on the 49ers defense.

Will this be S Kam Chancellor’s final season with the Seahawks?