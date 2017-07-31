NFLN predicts the Seattle schedule . . . for 2016

Posted by Mike Florio on July 31, 2017, 8:48 AM EDT

When it comes to pet peeves, I’m like the one house in the neighborhood that has 50 cats in it.

My favorite pet peeve relates to the insistence of NFL Network and ESPN on the night of the schedule release to project a given team’s season by going through the schedule week. Both networks expect analysts to take a given team’s schedule week by week and pick wins and losses for games to be played months into the future, after many various potential and actual developments make the team and each of its opponents better or worse.

The exercise remains nearly as meaningless, but somewhat less annoying, when it happens in July, after the draft and the offseason program have unfolded. On Sunday, it happened on NFLN, when Heath Evans and Elliot Harrison went through the Seattle schedule one game at a time.

Making the exercising far more annoying (but highly entertaining) was the fact that, instead of projecting the 2017 schedule, Evans and Harrison projected Seattle’s 2016 season.

Here’s the video. Seahawks punter Jon Ryan spotted it, and he called them out for it.

NFL network giving their expert opinion on all the games we'll win and lose this season. THIS IS LAST SEASONS SCHEDULE. pic.twitter.com/QAmDhFLeP2 — Jon Ryan (@JonRyan9) July 30, 2017

They deserve to be called out for it. Beyond Evans and Harrison, plenty of other eyeballs and brains were involved in this one. From producers to camera operators to everyone in the control room to anyone paying any attention whatsoever to the process, someone should have realized that it was the wrong schedule.

The error should have been spotted for at least two reasons. First, the Seahawks opened last year with an unusual Week One game, facing the Dolphins from the AFC East, which happens once every four years. The moment someone saw Miami-Seattle as the Week One game for 2017, the mistake should have been obvious.

Making it more obvious was the Super Bowl XLIX rematch. Harrison suggested that Seahawks-Patriots would be one of the best games of the year. And he’s right, it was.

The good news is that they projected the Seahawks to go 11-5. That’s only one-half game away from the 10-5-1 record the Seahawks generated.

Unfortunately, they didn’t have time to predict what would happen in Seattle’s playoff games against the Lions and Falcons.