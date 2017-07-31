NFLN predicts the Seattle schedule . . . for 2016

When it comes to pet peeves, I’m like the one house in the neighborhood that has 50 cats in it.
My favorite pet peeve relates to the insistence of NFL Network and ESPN on the night of the schedule release to project a given team’s season by going through the schedule week. Both networks expect analysts to take a given team’s schedule week by week and pick wins and losses for games to be played months into the future, after many various potential and actual developments make the team and each of its opponents better or worse.
The exercise remains nearly as meaningless, but somewhat less annoying, when it happens in July, after the draft and the offseason program have unfolded. On Sunday, it happened on NFLN, when Heath Evans and Elliot Harrison went through the Seattle schedule one game at a time.
Making the exercising far more annoying (but highly entertaining) was the fact that, instead of projecting the 2017 schedule, Evans and Harrison projected Seattle’s 2016 season.
Here’s the video. Seahawks punter Jon Ryan spotted it, and he called them out for it.
They deserve to be called out for it. Beyond Evans and Harrison, plenty of other eyeballs and brains were involved in this one. From producers to camera operators to everyone in the control room to anyone paying any attention whatsoever to the process, someone should have realized that it was the wrong schedule.
The error should have been spotted for at least two reasons. First, the Seahawks opened last year with an unusual Week One game, facing the Dolphins from the AFC East, which happens once every four years. The moment someone saw Miami-Seattle as the Week One game for 2017, the mistake should have been obvious.
Making it more obvious was the Super Bowl XLIX rematch. Harrison suggested that Seahawks-Patriots would be one of the best games of the year. And he’s right, it was.
The good news is that they projected the Seahawks to go 11-5. That’s only one-half game away from the 10-5-1 record the Seahawks generated.
Unfortunately, they didn’t have time to predict what would happen in Seattle’s playoff games against the Lions and Falcons.
NFLN should double down on their mistake, and label anyone who calls them out for it “fake news.” It works for the White House.
I see on the board where Seattle is expecting to chalk up a win over Atlanta. Great…keep thinking that.
Oops. My bad. That was last season when Seattle actually got the win thanks to the refs missing the interference call with Julio confirmed on replay. Seriously, this year’s match-up will be one of the best regular season games of the year.
I expect this ‘coverage’ from NFLN and never watch. too east coast centered, save dallas.
I have a prediction for the Atlanta Falcons’ schedule. 28-3.
Clown show. And people out there pay outrageous monthly cable and satellite bills for said clown show.
I cut the cord in 2013, have rabbit ear antennas to get the games on CBS, NBC, Fox and haven’t missed the Four-Letter Network, or the NFLN at all.
Clown show.
But you don’t mind doing Power Rankings after imaginary offseason milestones…
Yeah, when I saw the Pats had to play Houston again at home in wk3, and travel to Denver AGAIN, and travel to Pittsburgh AGAIN, and play Jets twice, Miami twice, and Buffalo twice – I swore they screwed up and put last year’s schedule up! Turns out it’s 2017, but over half the matchups AND LOCATIONS are the very same.
thanks to the refs missing the interference call with Julio
Would that be the same play where they missed the illegal hit to the helmet by Julio on Sherm?
I wonder if they would make the mistake of predicting Russell Wilson has a 2016 version of a bum knee playing the 2017 schedule. 11-5 is most likely not good enough to have home field advantage throughout the playoffs, which is what they would need to reach the Super Bowl, because Wilson has not been able to win on the road in the playoffs. The only two wins they have on the road were the Redskins game in which RGIII hurt his knee and when their current kicker missed a gimme field goal when he was kicking for Minnesota.
I expect this out of ESPN but not NFLN
It wasn’t a mistake. They were just showing a highlight from the best of the NFL Network. Available on Blue Ray and DVD.
Details, details…