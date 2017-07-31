Packers hire former OL Grey Ruegamer as director of player engagement

Posted by Charean Williams on July 31, 2017, 5:16 PM EDT

The Packers announced they have hired Grey Ruegamer as director of player engagement.

Ruegamer played 11 seasons in the NFL on the offensive line, appearing in 124 games with 17 starts during the regular season and 12 contests with two starts in the postseason.

He was a third-round selection of the Dolphins in the 1999 NFL Draft. Ruegamer spent three seasons with the Patriots (2000-02) and played three years for the Packers (2003-05) before spending the final three seasons of his career with the Giants (2006-09).

Ruegamer was a member of two Super Bowl champion teams, the 2001 New England Patriots and the 2007 New York Giants.

During the 2004 season with the Packers, he started 11 games on a line that set single-season team records for fewest sacks allowed (14), first downs (354), net yards (6,357), and net passing yards (4,449).