Packers rookie DL Montravius Adams to miss multiple weeks

The Packers placed fourth-round linebacker Vince Biegel on the physically unable to perform list to start camp due to a foot injury and now another one of their draft picks is on the shelf for the same reason.
Coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that third-round defensive tackle Montravius Adams will miss “multiple weeks” with what Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports is a stress fracture in his foot. Rapoport adds that Adams may need to have a screw inserted to help the healing process.
“I don’t think it’s time for concern; it’s the unfortunate part of the game,” McCarthy said, via the Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “When it happens to young guys, these practices are so critical for the development, especially for Year 1. And not only learning what to do and how to do it, but just how we practice, everything that goes into it. It’s just unfortunate.”
McCarthy said that Biegel, who had foot surgery this offseason, is also weeks away from returning to action, leaving the Packers without two of the four defensive players they added in the first four rounds of the draft.
Oh great, now we have to listen to Packer fans complain about injuries all season long again.
Obviously this news is very disappointing, but this is football and it’s to be expected.
Hopefully we can get these guys back before too long.
But being young and missing key practice time and reps doesn’t bode well for them.
Next Man Up. That’s how the Packers roll. The Vikings supposedly would’ve won the SuperBowl last year if not for injuries (eye roll,) but we know better. You succeed or fail with whoever is on the field.
The Phantom Stranger says:
Jul 31, 2017 12:08 PM
No, you have to listen to any Packers fans comments if you stop trolling all of the Packers articles. Why are you so enamored with us? Are you and all of your Vikings trolling buddies envious of our passion and loyalty to our team? You people really need to get over the little brother complex that is so apparent to everyone who visits this sight.
Dalvin Cook
The Phantom Stranger says:
Jul 31, 2017 12:08 PM
Hey Pot, this is kettle… You are black.
No one complained more last season about injuries that the queen’s fans. You have to be totally clueless to make that ridiculous statement about the Pack!
bhuettl says:
Jul 31, 2017 12:21 PM
The Phantom Stranger says:
Jul 31, 2017 12:08 PM
No, you have to listen to any Packers fans comments if you stop trolling all of the Packers articles. Why are you so enamored with us? Are you and all of your Vikings trolling buddies envious of our passion and loyalty to our team? You people really need to get over the little brother complex that is so apparent to everyone who visits this sight.
Not enamored. Obsessed.
It’s the classic example of living rent-free inside your opponent’s fans’ heads.
PAcker fans are notorious for always crying about injuries
If it wasn’t for injuries they would have a super bowl win every year.
It’s true, ask their fans hahaha
remember when the packer trolls said he would be better than Reggie White!!! Where are they now?????
Vikings fans, LOL. What a complex.
The Phantom Stranger says:
Jul 31, 2017 12:08 PM
Oh great, now we have to listen to Packer fans complain about injuries all season long again.
No matter how creepy your stalking becomes, you can’t make us love you.
There goes the Packers Super Bowl chances!!!
I knew when they said they were looking for the start of camp for Biegel there wasn’t a chance of that.
At least these guys shouldn’t be hurt some other way before they get in a real game.
Oh oh, their gm alreay predicting super bowl, looks bleeping now. Oh well, at least they still make the preseasons count, that’s all that matters. Hahahahahahahaha!
I’m normally not a fan of all the Vikings and Packer trolls on this site. But when one guy makes an obvious joke to start the thread, and almost everybody takes the bait, it was humorous on a Monday.