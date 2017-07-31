Packers rookie DL Montravius Adams to miss multiple weeks

Posted by Josh Alper on July 31, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

The Packers placed fourth-round linebacker Vince Biegel on the physically unable to perform list to start camp due to a foot injury and now another one of their draft picks is on the shelf for the same reason.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that third-round defensive tackle Montravius Adams will miss “multiple weeks” with what Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports is a stress fracture in his foot. Rapoport adds that Adams may need to have a screw inserted to help the healing process.

“I don’t think it’s time for concern; it’s the unfortunate part of the game,” McCarthy said, via the Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “When it happens to young guys, these practices are so critical for the development, especially for Year 1. And not only learning what to do and how to do it, but just how we practice, everything that goes into it. It’s just unfortunate.”

McCarthy said that Biegel, who had foot surgery this offseason, is also weeks away from returning to action, leaving the Packers without two of the four defensive players they added in the first four rounds of the draft.