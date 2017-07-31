Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie on Donald Penn’s holdout: He has a deal

Posted by Charean Williams on July 31, 2017, 5:51 PM EDT

Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie made it clear Monday that he wants — and expects — Donald Penn in training camp. McKenzie doesn’t sound as if he intends to negotiate with his left tackle.

“I want him in camp. He has a deal,” McKenzie said, via Jimmy Durkin of the Bay Area News Group.

Penn signed a two-year deal with the Raiders in March 2016 that calls for him to make a base salary of $5.8 million this season. Other bonuses and incentives can push the total to $7.15 million.

“Donald’s my guy,” McKenzie said. “. . .I’d love to have him. If you guys can go down to L.A. and drive him up I’d appreciate it.”

The Raiders gave up a league-low 18 sacks in 2016, and Penn made his second Pro Bowl. The only sack Penn allowed last season was in Week 16 against the Colts when quarterback Derek Carr broke his right fibula.

The team can fine Penn up to $40,000 a day for his holdout.

“Just worried about getting him up here. Ain’t worried about fining him,” McKenzie said, via Michael Gelhkin of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Raiders have Marshall Newhouse, 2017 fourth-rounder David Sharpe and 2017 seventh-rounder Jylan Ware among the team’s tackles.