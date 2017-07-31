Ravens don’t expect Crockett Gillmore, Maurice Canady to miss season

Posted by Josh Alper on July 31, 2017, 7:39 AM EDT

The Ravens had barely arrived at training camp before they learned running back Kenneth Dixon would miss the season after having knee surgery, which got things off on a wrong foot that’s kept popping up on the injury front.

Unlike Dixon, however, it does not look like tight end Crockett Gillmore or cornerback Maurice Canady will be missing the entire year. Both players hurt their knees late last week and coach John Harbaugh provided an update on their condition Sunday.

“They have cartilage tears that are not season-ending usually,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “But they’re going in and getting opinions on Monday, so we’ll find out for sure.”

The Ravens signed former Giants tight end Larry Donnell on Sunday to fill in for Gillmore as well as the injured Dennis Pitta and suspended Darren Waller. They’ve also lost cornerback Tavon Young for the year, leaving Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr and first-round pick Marlon Humphrey as the top three at the position at the moment.