Ravens players say they’d welcome Colin Kaepernick

At a time when the Ravens are taking the temperature of fans and sponsors to determine their reaction to the potential acquisition of quarterback Colin Kaepernick, it’s fairly clear that the locker room would have no problem with it.
“Hell yeah, if he’s going to help us win,” veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs recently told ESPN. “We have no issues. Not in the locker room. Hell yeah, we want him.”
Veteran defensive back Ladarius Webb agrees.
“I would love to have him to come challenge some other quarterbacks,” Webb said. “We all know Joe [Flacco] is our guy. We love [Ryan] Mallett. But yeah, we all would like competition around here to make everyone better.”
Veteran tight end Ben Watson believes that the composition of the team allows it to absorb a guy like Kaepernick.
“This locker room is one where everybody has a respect for other people when they don’t have the same point of view,” Watson said. “There are a lot of strong personalities. One thing I noticed before I got to the Ravens, I heard the Ravens organization would allow you to be yourself. That’s the culture that’s here.”
Of course, what some players will say publicly doesn’t necessarily mesh with what others believe privately. As Chris Simms pointed out on Monday’s PFT Live, he heard that some players and members of the coaching staff in San Francisco were unhappy with Kaepernick’s protests in 2016.
Since Kaepernick won’t be protesting in 2017, that shouldn’t matter. But a lot of things that should or shouldn’t matter in situations like this matter tremendously.
If any team would welcome him it would be the one with the statue of a murderer in front of their stadium.
As they should and as any team should. The followers on here will complain only leaders understand. Kaep should have never left my Niners, but we will welcome him back with open arms. This REAL Veteran is for Kap. #GoNiners #NobodyhasitbetterthanUS
To add further, I don’t believe everything he kneeled down for is accurate I think it is a small variable to the bigger problem. But you CANNOT tell somebody to move out of the US because they protested the anthem, otherwise he wouldn’t be in the US in the first place. Is it not disrespectful to only play half of the National Anthem compared to the whole song?
are you sure you interviewed ALL team members about this? The two you mention gave predictable responses
Only because they’re as big an idiot as Kaepernick-I am the biggest Baltimore Colts fan ever and these are not the Baltimore Colts, classless, tasteless, arrogant and idiots.
He is not going to be signed by an NFL team. No matter how much PFT or anyone else grandstands for it, it is potentially franchise suicide to bring him on your team. Especially when you consider that you would be signing the guy as your 3rd QB. I think the Ravens owner essentially said as much…
No matter what, you will be alienating at MINIMUM 1/3 of your fan base the day he signed the contract. (Likely more than that). You simply cannot go there….
That is nice. Three players say they’d welcome him.
There are 90 players in camp. What do the other 87 say?
I want a hands up to bring CK in? If 46 or more raise their hands then bring him in. If the number is more like 17 then there is your answer.
Colin is financially secure. I’m sure he loves the game but it’s no point in subjecting and submitting to these ppl. This is a lesson to us all in our worlds( entrepreneurship ,jobs, daily interactions etc…) of what your up against. It’s not blatant in your face racism it’s very refined and you must do your best to defeat it in your own way and progress to the best of your ability without cowering EVER. You speak out against the racist structure of this country, and publicly invest in the black community for its betterment, you will be awakened to the real America.
The NFL better wake up and listen to their customers. They ignored us about changing defensive rules because they wanted to promote/protect Brady and Peyton, they ignored us about Ray Rice, they ignored us about blatantly bad referees, they ignored about allowing the Patriots to cheat for over a decade…if they don’t wise up then their customers will find a better product, many fans have already gravitated towards the NHL The game of football is a shadow of itself and it’s not as entertaining to watch. Keep pushing your politics down our throats and we’re done. A lot of fans are already on the fence…
“Is it not disrespectful to only play half of the National Anthem compared to the whole song?”
No, but it’s disrespectful to treat “Proud To Be An American” as though it IS the National Anthem and they do that every week!
It’s a shame the players who exhibit bad behavior get the most media coverage.
Given recent events in Baltimore regarding Police brutality (and ensuing riots) you would think the fans in Baltimore would welcome someone who protested about the very thing that happened there….
Of course they would. It’s Bisciotti’s bottom line at risk, not theirs
Yes, bring in a qb who runs a totally different offense.
Makes sense
I see he left himself an easy out: “if he can help us win”…oh, he can’t? What a shame…carry on.
Too bad he doesn’t understand that it’s not so much what he was trying to say, as it is the shameful way he tried to say it. If he’d acknowledge that he used the wrong stage and went about it wrong, he’d find a LOT more forgiveness and understanding out there. His pride is his own worst enemy right now.
Kappie started his ‘take a knee ‘ at the next to last pre-season game last season . He did this because he feared being released , reasoning that cutting him after this demonstration would be seen as a racially motivated and the fact the Chip Kelly was the head coach added to that reasoning , since Kelly was accused of being a racist by ex-Eagle players the season before .
Interesting dynamic. Whether or not you agree with Kaepernick is one thing. But Baltimore’s issues with Race relations, the whole Freddie Gray situation, and the Racial economic disparity in that city… it’d be interesting to see how the community responds….I don’t think he can help them win….so I don’t see the gain of bringing him in for the organization…..BUT I need entertainment when I watch ESPN. So I hope they do lmao.
Why wouldn’t they? That is until they realize he’s a terrible QB. Not accurate, can’t run through his progressions, and can’t read a defense.
Too bad the players don’t have any control over player personnel decisions being made.
I see the “Let’s get Colin Kaepernick on a roster” movement here at PFT is back in full force. Funny thing though, all these efforts at changing public opinion have fallen on deaf ears. At some point, you’d think someone would learn a lesson.
“Kaep should have never left my Niners, but we will welcome him back with open arms”
Who is we? The 49ers aren’t running a college offense anymore. They need a big boy quarterback, not a one read gimmick that craps his pants whenever he is blitzed.
Shanahan has already explained multiple times why Kaepernick isn’t a good fit.
Of course they would welcome Krap. After all, the Ravens built a statue for a double murderer. They gave big money to guy who smacks women around and pours bleach on them. They even convinced Goodell to lie about not seeing the Ray Rice video so they could quietly sweep it under the rug.
Why not sign a guy, who every Sunday, took a steaming dump on the graves of all the soldiers, police officers, firemen, etc, who have died protecting us over the last 242 years. All because some people don’t value education or (legal) employment and have no use for law and order?
The players would accept him. The fans won’t.
Please, if your team had NE success you’d be singing a different tune. The drop off has nothing at all to do with NE. If you prefer tractor pulls resulting in really bad fistfights then by all means try NHL ‘eh.
My team has been more successful for much longer than New England. And if my team was caught cheating then I wouldn’t even want that Lombardi because they didn’t earn it. And the dropoff definitely has to do with the cheating by New England, they have only won one super bowl without a cheating scandal, that hurt the nfl brand and made loyal fans question if games are on the up and up.
You telling me with the trash in the Jets, browns, Jags, Bears, Broncos, SF QB room, this clown Kap can’t get a shot, COME ON MAN PLEASE!!! He made a stand at the wrong time on the wrong stage and needs to fix it himself!!
Forget all the protesting. You lose a Guy that is a pocket passer. His back up is a pocket passer. Bring in a guy that cannot throw from the pocket and is a read option, single read QB with no accuracy. Makes sense Ravens.
Ask the fans that buying the tickets.