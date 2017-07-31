Ravens shuffle QBs, sign Josh Woodrum

Posted by Josh Alper on July 31, 2017, 11:17 AM EDT

The Ravens have spent time talking about the possibility of signing Robert Griffin III and Colin Kaepernick in recent days, but neither one of them was involved in a roster move on Monday that brought a new quarterback to the roster.

David Olson, who was signed last week after word of Joe Flacco’s back problem broke, has been waived and Josh Woodrum has been signed in a corresponding move. Ryan Mallett and Dustin Vaughan are also on the roster at quarterback.

Woodrum played college ball at Liberty and signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent last year. He was dropped after the rookie minicamp, spent time with the Colts before being cut in July and spent a few weeks on the Bears’ practice squad. Woodrum then moved onto the Bills’ offseason roster from January until he was dropped again in May.

That resume is one of a camp arm, which suggests that the team shares Flacco’s hope that a little rest will clear up what the quarterback described as stiffness in his back. If it looks like a longer absence is in the cards, the team may rethink the makeup of the depth chart.