Report: Chargers tell Rivers, Gates not to go to Tomlinson ceremony

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 31, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT

Two of LaDainian Tomlinson’s former teammates are reportedly being told they’re not allowed to get out of practice to see Tomlinson enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that new Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates they need to attend the Chargers’ open training camp practice at their new home field, the StubHub Center, rather than travel to Canton.

According to the report, Gates is considering going to Canton anyway, against his coach’s orders.

Tomlinson, Rivers and Gates were one of the NFL’s best trios from 2006 to 2009, and Rivers and Gates would like to share one more big night with their retired teammate. Lynn is like many football coaches in thinking a training camp practice is more important than a ceremony, although if his stance is alienating two respected veteran players, he may be wise to consider making an exception.