Report: Chargers tell Rivers, Gates not to go to Tomlinson ceremony

Two of LaDainian Tomlinson’s former teammates are reportedly being told they’re not allowed to get out of practice to see Tomlinson enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that new Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates they need to attend the Chargers’ open training camp practice at their new home field, the StubHub Center, rather than travel to Canton.
According to the report, Gates is considering going to Canton anyway, against his coach’s orders.
Tomlinson, Rivers and Gates were one of the NFL’s best trios from 2006 to 2009, and Rivers and Gates would like to share one more big night with their retired teammate. Lynn is like many football coaches in thinking a training camp practice is more important than a ceremony, although if his stance is alienating two respected veteran players, he may be wise to consider making an exception.
Yeah, long time vets like Rivers and Gates really need that extra Saturday practice.
Well that’s not cool, attend his ceremony anyway
Is one training camp practice going to make or break the season for the chargers?
It’s ok, he has Cardale Jones now. Tears of joy I tell you.
Not a good look for a first year coach. Both Gates and Rivers should be free to go.
Not a good look for a Chargers team that is looking for all the visibility it can get.
They should just do what we do when work gets in the way of play…. cough cough cough… I’m sick… cough cough cough!
Like those two veterans will really lose out by missing on one training camp day. Give me a break. Just another extremely short sighted NFL coach.
A crybaby quitter in the Hall…smdh.
Rookie Head Coach mistake #1.
To be honest, does anyone really think missing two days for these two vets will hurt anything?
The damage is done, the move sucks and the coach will likely be gone before the players.
Stupid choice coach.
Gates doesn’t care because he’s almost done anyway. But if he goes to Canton, he may as well not come back. Hunter Henry is ready to take full control of that TE position.
What a joke. I hope both Rivers and Gates go anyway. Celebrate your teammate, screw the inevitably soon-to-be ex-coach. After all their years with the franchise, there is no way the both of them can’t afford to skip a single practice for a once in a lifetime moment for their friend and teammate. Get bent Lynn.
Sounds ClassLESS! Bad form Sir.
what a strange organization
Hard to believe a coach could be that short-sighted. Ah, no it’s not.
Dumb move Chargers.
GO ANYWAY, GUYS!!!!!!!!!!!
The coach should stay strong, the team comes first, players don’t like, then find a new team. These young look at me players need to get there act together and grow up. bill
Bad decision by Lynn
they should go anyway…what are they gonna do, release em or sit em down week 1? highly unlikely
Low class moves (pun intended) by a low class team.
Rivers will throw crucial INTs regardless if he goes. Gates will be injured regardless if he goes. Sounds like a wash. However, new coach..first practice and your most established vets are gone.
That’s not a good look either.
“They misunderstood me,” Lynn will be saying in five minutes.
Great start in the new digs, Bolts. Real classy.
I still can’t believe this crying whining baby made the HOF, what a joke.
lol there goes the Chargers season
smart move coach, smart move
No this will not hurt the preparation of the two veterans.
What it will do is hurt the preparation of the rookies and young players around them that have to be on the field with them and have only limited time to build team chemistry and get used to what Rivers and Gates need from the players around them.
This is going to blow up in the rookie coach’s face. Either they defy him and go anyway or the whole team resents him.
Yeah the chargers have won so many championships how dare their coach think they need more practice…
And, if you go, you’ll be sent to bed without any dinner and no TV for a week!
Practice? We talkin’ about practice?
bsizemore68 says:
Jul 31, 2017 11:57 AM
The coach should stay strong, the team comes first, players don’t like, then find a new team. These young look at me players need to get there act together and grow up. bill
_________________________________
Where to start…There isn’t a chance in hell that Rivers is going to any new team. Gates will be in the Hall himself one day and would gladly go ring chasing right now if the Chargers wanted to let him go. And “young look at me players”? You’re talking about guys that have been playing for the same team for 13+ years. They aren’t young by any stretch.
was this really a spanos order and lynn just
administered the code red, though?
smells like a bitter spanos agenda to me
Seems a bit petty. Why flirt with bad press when your trying to win hearts-and-minds in a new city. I gotta think that in a few years one team will be the favorite in LA and the other will be second fiddle like the Jets in NYC, and that will result in millions of dollars in lowers value for ownership.
Tomlinson doesn’t belong in there anyway.
The Hall of Good.
Why would you want to fly cross country for some brutally painful ceremony?
it’s a big day for tomlinson…i’m sure he’ll sit it out
If that decision is coming from above Lynn’s head, he should make that clear. Otherwise he looks like the classless idiot who doesn’t understand human beings.
I figured this would’ve been a Spanos directive. Surprised it came from Lynn.
This was similar to my 2012 Red Sox. Clown Moron manager Bobby Valentine didn’t want guys going to Pesky’s wake/funeral. Big Papi, Pedroia, and a few others went anyways: then he tried backdooring the front office saying it was a shame others didn’t go because he didn’t make the decision, lucchino did.
GO and give a big middle finger to the spanos family!
I will NEVER forget the sight of rivers battling his heart out with a broken bone in his leg while tomlinson quit and hid under his tarp in freezing new england
He had to have done this on purpose, to draw a line in the sand between the Old Guard and his authority over younger players
What could possibly go wrong with making a decision like that? Unless they are stupid, there’s spite here.
If I were either of those cats, I’d drop a deuce on coach’s desk right before flying out of town for the ceremony. Just when you thought this organization had no class after abandoning their fans for a soccer field in LA, they stoop lower and pull this nonsense. SMH
I bet if someone close to Lynn was being inducted, someone sure to mention the coach in praise, he would go.
This is an interesting way to start as a new head coach.
Find the two most veteran players and refuse them something pretty simple.
Power play? I dunno. I feel like this may be coming from even higher up. Same team that went crazy when safety Eric Weddle watched a half time show involving his daughter. Suspension, threats, left him home for a game on injured reserve (a reversal of prior team policies)
Between that, this, and taking a hard line with Joey Bosa, the team is consistent–we’ll treat the old and new players equally badly.
Lynn only was an OC for a few months before become a head coach for 1 game with the Bills. I hope this isn’t too big for him already.
I’m still dumbfounded given his lack of experience as an OC and head coach why he was such a hot prospect.
Yeah alienate the locker room before the season starts, great job.
Point case example of why and how organizations are good/bad. Classless act. Let the men go see their boy get enshrined. Its a once in a lifetime type event. Should be a no brainer. Your second team QB and TE can take first time reps for 1/2 days. That can only benefit you anyways.
Careful, you’ll make Tomlinson cry.
How weird. Yeah- because gates and Rivers are such lazy players they couldn’t make up for a single day off.
Rivers, gates, and Thomlinson deserve to be together on a day like that. maybe it’s because LT was part of the San Diego instead of L.A.?
Hard to believe this can’t play out to be a negative in the locker room.
Pat’s fan- but L.Thomlinson was great.
Agree with everyone else, if its a rookie, you could understand it, but these are 2 of the best and most experienced players at their position in the game. Guys who will likely be getting veteran rest days later this preseason anyway. Let them go
Man…am I glad the Bills chose Sean McDermott over Anthony Lynn as head coach. McDermott (and owners Terry &Kim Pegula) would never not allow a veteran player to attend such an important event for a former teammate.
If I was Lynn, I’d let Rivers and Gates attend simply for the fact that after those two are enshrined, it going to be a long, long time before any more Chargers receive the gold jacket.
Why not schedule the ceremony before training camps open so players can attend. The hall of fame game is a joke anyway…that can be dropped.
It’s the Chargers, do you expect anything better?
Hey just release them, be my guest. Talk about locker room cancers.
I’m kinda surprised by all the comments… I’m not sure if it’s because most people on here hate the chargers for leaving san diego, or if they actually support these guys missing practice. These are grown men that get a lot of money to play a sport. Expecting them to be at training camp practice is not that surprising for a coach that probably regularly works long hours year round. It’s a dumb induction ceremony who cares?
Hmmm… “open training camp pracky” This screams of “The owner wants his biggest stars at the open practice” more than an indictment on the coach, tbh. The coach could be doing this on his own, but new city, open practice… I think they want them there to market the team even more than get the reps in with the younger guys.
Either way, bad look.
I hear that Brett Favre’s Hall speech is still going…….. and going….. lol
The Truth says:
Jul 31, 2017 12:26 PM
I will NEVER forget the sight of rivers battling his heart out with a broken bone in his leg while tomlinson quit and hid under his tarp in freezing new england.
Yup, another addition to the hall of pretty good.
bondlake says:
Jul 31, 2017 11:57 AM
GO ANYWAY, GUYS!!!!!!!!!!!
————-
Doesn’t matter why the Coach made his decision….the point is he made it and his players should follow it. Can you imagine what would happen if two players disregarded BB’s directive?
realdealsteel says:
Jul 31, 2017 11:55 AM
Gates doesn’t care because he’s almost done anyway. But if he goes to Canton, he may as well not come back. Hunter Henry is ready to take full control of that TE position.
——–
Yes, I am sure gates would be all broken up if the Chargers released him and he was forced to play for a better team that doesn’t hold its home games in a tiny soccer stadium