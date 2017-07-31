Report: Malik McDowell could rejoin teammates Tuesday

Posted by Charean Williams on July 31, 2017, 10:21 PM EDT

Defensive lineman Malik McDowell could rejoin this teammates Tuesday, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.

McDowell, the 35th overall pick, reportedly suffered a head injury and facial injuries in an ATV accident two weeks ago. The Seahawks have him on the reserve/did not report list.

He remained in the Detroit area recuperating from his injuries but was expected to travel to Seattle on Monday. It allow team physicians to evaluate him for the first time since his accident, which was revealed by the team when training camp began Sunday.

It remains unclear whether McDowell will return to the field anytime soon and when or if he will play this season.

McDowell made 88 tackles and 7.5 sacks in three season at Michigan State.