Report: No Ezekiel Elliott decision expected this week

Posted by Josh Alper on July 31, 2017, 5:16 PM EDT

It appears the wait for word on potential disciplinary action against Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will stretch on for at least another week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that no decision in the Elliott case is expected to come this week.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, said Saturday that “everything’s in place” for a decision to be made, but Pelissero reports that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is waiting for “outside advisors” who attended the hearing on Elliott’s case to weigh in before making a decision. The league’s Personal Conduct Policy allows for consultation with “expert and independent advisors” in evaluating potential disciplinary actions.

The lack of an announcement would allow the league to move through the Hall of Fame Game, which features the Cowboys and the Hall of Fame inductions without an Elliott decision taking space next to them in the headlines. That might not be the outcome Jones was hoping for, but he may be getting used to that given the length of the Elliott investigation thus far.