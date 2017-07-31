Rob Gronkowski is working with Tom Brady’s nutritional “guru”

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 31, 2017, 11:20 AM EDT

Rob Gronkowski is working with Tom Brady’s body coach. Maybe it will help him avoid nagging injuries — at least if he doesn’t drown first.

According to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, the Patriots tight end has decided to adopt some of the ways of his quarterback and his nutrition guru Alex Guerrero, though he hasn’t gone with the full program.

For instance, Brady doesn’t drink alcohol, and Gronkowski, well, he has been known to on occasion. Asked how that fits into his new program, Gronkowski referred the question to “the guru.”Guerrero said that for every drink that’s not part of his plan (either coffee or alcohol), Gronkowski has to drink at least three glasses of water.

“Rob has been really committed,” Guerrero said. “He’s done a great job. The foundation has been set. Certainly, we’re not done.”

The 28-year-old Gronkowski has been working out at the TB12 facility in addition to what he does with the team, and has taken on many of the points of the nutritional program, with Brady even cooking some of the plant-based meals for him. But after a career marked by a number of injuries and surgeries, he’s hoping to do anything he can to keep himself on the field and he likes the early returns.

“Just looking at Tom, seeing what he does every day, what he eats, talking to him, personally one-on-one, just learning about the body with him, just seeing how flexible he is, how pliable he is, how loose he is all the time, every day and ready to go, I just felt like it was the time in my career where I needed to devote myself at all levels,” Gronkowski said. “I just felt like I had to add on to what I was doing. Find a way that my body will respond so I can perform every day. Be in prevention mode for injuries happening.

“I definitely feel like a brand new guy just being able to do exercises here [at TB12]. Exercises that help stabilize your core, exercises that help me and my whole body.”

While there are legitimate questions about Guerrero’s methods (he’s been investigated by the Federal Trade Commission for making medical claims which can’t be verified), Brady’s performance at an advanced age has earned converts.

And if that means Gronkowski starts drinking avocado margaritas, that might have to be the price to pay.