Roger Goodell: Teams transition, they dont tank

The topic of whether the Jets are tanking this season in hopes of jumpstarting the construction of a better team in the future by landing the top pick in the draft has been a popular one this offseason.
Different members of the team have offered differing opinions about whether that’s the plan for this season and the team’s fans have also weighed in with their thoughts. That makes it unsurprising that the topic came up during NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s visit to the team’s training camp on Monday.
Goodell said he doesn’t think any team tanks, choosing a different word to describe when teams strip down their rosters over the course of an offseason.
“I think teams, depending on where you are, go through transitions,” Goodell said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “They are looking to sort of say, ‘We need to build more talent here, we’ll do it through the draft. Let’s let some of our veteran players go and develop some of our younger players. That’s always been part of football. That’s always been part of sports. … Every team does that differently.”
General Manager Mike Maccagnan is overseeing the transition for the Jets and also spoke to the media on Monday, saying that he is “not going to put any limitations on what we can and can’t do” during the 2017 season. The outside view is that the team’s talent level takes care of those limitations, something Maccagnan thinks can be a motivating tool for players as they head toward September.
During the history of sports, teams have rebuilt and tried again when their product was not working. Just because it’s The Jets people like to call it tanking so they can make fun. I just want to say that the fans are happy they are tearing down the product that wasn’t very good and start the rebuilding with youth.
Transitioning and tanking are two different things. When a poor MLB team makes a bunch of trades prior to the deadline, it’s typically for prospects in an attempt to build for the future. That’s transitioning. When an NBA team starts benching starters late in the season, in most cases they are trying to boost their odds for the draft lottery. That’s tanking. I don’t mind the Jets blowing up their roster and planning for the future. Time will tell whether they truly tank it as the season plays out.
