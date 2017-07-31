Seahawks bring back Mike Morgan

Posted by Josh Alper on July 31, 2017, 12:41 PM EDT

Linebacker Mike Morgan didn’t re-sign with the Seahawks before becoming a free agent in March, but he will be returning to the team.

Morgan’s agents announced on Twitter that their client is signing with the Seahawks. No terms of the deal were announced.

Morgan joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and spent the last six seasons in Seattle. He spent part of last season on injured reserve with a groin injury and made three starts in the nine games he did play for the team.

Morgan had 12 tackles and an interception in those appearances and has been a regular on special teams throughout his time with the Seahawks. He’ll compete for a role on those units and on the strong side of the defense now that he’s back with the team.