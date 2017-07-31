Seahawks cut veteran linebacker Arthur Brown

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 31, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT

When the Seahawks brought back linebacker Mike Morgan, you knew they’d need the roster spot to add him.

It has apparently been created by cutting a guy they signed earlier this offseason.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Seahawks have cut veteran Arthur Brown.

Brown was signed in March, but the Seahawks have been overhauling their linebacker position lately. They traded Kevin Pierre-Louis to Kansas City for D.J. Alexander.

Brown played three years for the Ravens, but after being cut last summer, bounced through stints with the Jets and Jaguars before landing in Seattle.