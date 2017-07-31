Should Ravens sign Griffin or Kaepernick?

Posted by Mike Florio on July 31, 2017, 6:19 AM EDT

The Baltimore Ravens apparently are thinking about adding a former starting quarterback to bolster a depth chart that consists of an injured starter, a backup who plays that way, a fungible third-stringer with a pair of first names, and a no-name No. 4 option from a no-name team in a no-name league.

Owner Steve Bisciotti acknowledged on Sunday that his team is considering both Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III.

So which one should they sign? Given that the Ravens are crowd sourcing whether to add Kaepernick, it makes sense for the PFT Live question of the day to focus on that either/or proposition.

