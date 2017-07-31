Should Ravens sign Griffin or Kaepernick?

The Baltimore Ravens apparently are thinking about adding a former starting quarterback to bolster a depth chart that consists of an injured starter, a backup who plays that way, a fungible third-stringer with a pair of first names, and a no-name No. 4 option from a no-name team in a no-name league.
Owner Steve Bisciotti acknowledged on Sunday that his team is considering both Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III.
So which one should they sign? Given that the Ravens are crowd sourcing whether to add Kaepernick, it makes sense for the PFT Live question of the day to focus on that either/or proposition.
The show is on NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET. It’s currently on NBC Sports Radio.
I haven’t seen one single article where they’ve stated they are considering Kaepernick. I’ve seen articles about them passing on Kaepernick because of his crowd appeal, you know, the people that buy tickets, food, drinks, memorabilia? You remember them, the people that make it possible for a team to survive financially in the city they play in? If I walk into McDonald’s and the counter guy gives me crap, I don’t go back in there. And when they fire him, I don’t think it’s racism or censorship when Burger King doesn’t hire him.
Flip a coin really. Neither player is going to excell in the Ravens offense as currently constructed. They both need at least some read option in an offense to be successful. I never thought these two would fall so far from where they were 5 years ago. It’s still shocking to me.
Neither, both aren’t good. They’d be better off getting someone younger than 30 to develop. Those two have a very similar game and it doesn’t work in the pros, just look at their body work. Each had 1 good season, that’s it.