Steelers cornerback Senquez Golson carted off, again

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 31, 2017, 5:49 AM EDT

In what has become a disappointing trend, Steelers cornerback Senquez Golson was carted off the field Sunday, during the first padded practice of training camp.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Golson was carted off the field with what coach Mike Tomlin referred to as a “soft tissue injury” which he said could be related to fatigue or dehydration. Adam Schefter of ESPN said it was a hamstring injury.

Either way, it’s horrible luck for the 2015 second-round pick, who has yet to play in a regular season game because of injuries.

Last year, Golson was lost for the season after suffering a Lisfranc injury on the first day of padded practice. He missed his entire rookie season with a shoulder injury.

Tomlin, showing something well short of compassion, was asked if it was frustrating to see Golson go down early again and replied: “Not for me. I’m sure it is for him. It’s just part of this process, unfortunately.”

He wasn’t the only one hurting, as running back James Conner had what Tomlin called a “shoulder injury of some description,” and Conner had his left arm in a sling after practice. That one could have a bigger impact that most, since Conner was getting the work Le’Veon Bell was getting during his contract-related absence.