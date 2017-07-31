Texans add safety Marcus Gilchrist

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 31, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT

Nearly eight months after suffering a serious knee injury while with the Jets, safety Marcus Gilchrist has found a new team.

Gilchrist has agreed to terms with the Texans, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old Gilchrist had started every game for four years before suffering a torn patellar tendon in the 13th game of last season. While he recovered from the injury, the Jets cut him this offseason.

It’s not clear whether Gilchrist will be ready to jump in and get to work immediately, although it had been reported that he expected to be at full speed in August. If he’s healthy, he should be a valuable addition to the Texans’ secondary.