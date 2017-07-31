Tyler Lockett’s stay on PUP list expected to be a short one for Seahawks

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 31, 2017, 11:30 PM EDT

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett was one of four Seahawks to open training cam on the physically unable to perform and non-football injury lists.

However, Lockett’s stay on the PUP list is expected to brief.

“Yeah and I think that should be very short stint there, just because of something we wanted to be sure and take care of. He didn’t clear his physical so we placed him there to start,” head coach Pete Carroll said.

Lockett is continuing to work his way back from a broken leg sustained last December in a game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett had a compound fracture that required surgery after Cardinals cornerback Brandon Williams landed on the back of his leg. Lockett was able to do some limited work during the team’s offseason program but has not cleared a physical for the first two days of camp.

Cornerback Deshawn Shead and rookie tackle Justin Senior are the other two players on the PUP list for Seattle. Defensive end Dion Jordan is on the non-football injury list.

Shead recently had a second surgery on his knee for cleanup purposes after sustaining an ACL tear in Seattle’s playoff loss to Atlanta in January.

Jordan had an additional procedure on his knee in May and has not been cleared yet.

“He had a pretty challenging off season get cleaned up and get his knee right and things like that but he’s done a lot of positive things,” Carroll said of Jordan. “His hopes and his spirits are up and we will see when the timing is but I’m hoping we will be able to do something before the end of camp for sure.”

Senior’s issue hasn’t been specified yet.