Washington signs Kenny Hilliard, waives Keith Marshall

Washington announced it has signed free agent running back Kenny Hilliard, releasing Keith Marshall with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

The Texans made Hilliard a seventh-round draft choice in 2015 and has spent most of the past two seasons on Houston’s practice squad.

Hilliard, 25, has never played in a regular-season game. In the 2016′ preseason finale for the Texans, he had 29 carries for 86 yards against the Cowboys.

At LSU, he appeared in 48 games with seven starts in his time with the Tigers. He rushed for 1,547 yards and 27 touchdowns, tied for eighth-most in school history.

Marshall was injured in Saturday’s practice. A seventh-round pick in 2016, he missed his entire rookie season with an elbow injury.

In four seasons at Georgia, Marshall appeared in 33 games with 1,379 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns along with 24 receptions for 225 yards and three receiving touchdowns.