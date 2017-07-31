What were the most memorable short stints in the NFL?

Posted by Mike Florio on July 31, 2017, 9:34 PM EDT

Inspired the tempestuous blink-and-you-missed it tenure of Anthony Scaramucci in the West Wing, here’s Tuesday’s PFT Live question of the day: What the most memorable short stints in the NFL?

Think about players and coaches who made a major impact quickly, and then were gone barely after they arrived. And then put your ideas in the comments so that we can swipe them for Tuesday’s show.

Joining the program will be Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury. Also, Josh Norris will provide some fantasy insights as to the incoming rookie class, which includes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahones, who played for Kingsbury in Lubbock.

The show gets rolling at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, and it then moves to NBCSN at 7:00 p.m. ET.