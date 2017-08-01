After some time off, Joe Flacco’s back is doing better

Posted by Mike Florio on August 1, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT

The constant talk about whether the Ravens will be signing a quarterback other than a no-name camp arm has sparked speculation that starter Joe Flacco’s back problem is worse than believed. So far, it’s not.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Flacco is currently feeling better, with the “arrow [pointing] up.”

That’s the best news for a Ravens team suddenly so beleaguered by injuries that they should consider adding to their medical staff not an orthopedist but an exorcist.

It’s unclear when Flacco will be back on the practice field, but it makes sense for the Ravens to be as careful as they can be with him.