Another Packers pick joins the list of injured

The Packers loaded up on defensive players in the draft, using their first four picks on that side of the ball.
Only one of them is still healthy.
According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, second-round cornerback Kevin King was on the sidelines Tuesday with a shoulder injury, joining third-round defensive lineman Montravius Adams and fourth-round linebacker Vince Biegel.
King had been working with the starters early in camp, as they clearly had plans for the 33rd overall pick.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Adams underwent surgery on his foot, and remains “multiple weeks” away. Biegel’s still on the physically unable to perform list after offseason foot surgery.
At the moment, only second-round safety Josh Jones is left among the first four picks in this year’s draft. And if he’s in bubble wrap right now, we understand why.
Don’t like the looks of this if you are a Packers fan. Feels a lot like the beginning of last season.
and nothing of any value will be lost! NOTHING!!
Hopefully these guys get healthy soon. They could still be good enough for 2nd in the NFC North this year. Packers will have to improve on the defensive side of the ball if they want to compete in the twilight of their HOF quarterback’s career
#soft
Camp and pre-season injuries suck. I brace myself every time I read through the headlines on the homepage.
Nothing mentioned about the potential severity, hopefully minor. At least we’re not Baltimore…ouch
The only long term loss is Adams (6 Weeks). Biegel will be back soon and King was just precautionary.
I bet Viking fans are smiling.
“and nothing of any value will be lost! NOTHING!!”
This isn’t a story about Teddy Bridgewater, ari.
King is out as a precaution, not serious, just sore.
Biegel started out on PUP but they should have him back midway thru training camp. Barring another unrelated injury, he will be ready by the season opener.
Adams is out anywhere from 4 to 6 weeks so if he comes back, it will be in the first few games of the season.
None are IR, which is good news.
How’s Mr Softy Teddy Bridgewater doing these days