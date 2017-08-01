Another Packers pick joins the list of injured

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 1, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT

The Packers loaded up on defensive players in the draft, using their first four picks on that side of the ball.

Only one of them is still healthy.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, second-round cornerback Kevin King was on the sidelines Tuesday with a shoulder injury, joining third-round defensive lineman Montravius Adams and fourth-round linebacker Vince Biegel.

King had been working with the starters early in camp, as they clearly had plans for the 33rd overall pick.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Adams underwent surgery on his foot, and remains “multiple weeks” away. Biegel’s still on the physically unable to perform list after offseason foot surgery.

At the moment, only second-round safety Josh Jones is left among the first four picks in this year’s draft. And if he’s in bubble wrap right now, we understand why.