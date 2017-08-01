Antonio Gates will go to HOF ceremony, Philip Rivers will stay in L.A.

Posted by Josh Alper on August 1, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT

There’s been some back and forth on the issue about whether the Chargers were barring a couple of their players from heading to Canton for this weekend’s Hall of Fame ceremonies or if they were just strongly suggesting they stay home, but the issue appears to be settled once and for all.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said at his Tuesday press conference, according to multiple reports, that tight end Antonio Gates will travel to Ohio to see former teammate LaDainian Tomlinson get inducted into the Hall. As reported on Monday, quarterback Philip Rivers will not be making the trip.

A report on Monday indicated that both players had been told that they could not go to the ceremony, something that Lynn denied later in the day by saying everyone involved would “make the best decision for our football team.”

The Chargers are holding a joint practice with the Rams at the StubHub Center open to season ticket holders at their temporary home in Los Angeles that’s set to start at 4:30 p.m., which makes it impossible for the players to attend both that workout and Tomlinson’s induction.