Bills using Zay Jones outside and inside

Posted by Mike Florio on August 1, 2017, 11:02 AM EDT

When considering which rookies will make an impact in 2017, it’s hard to overlook Bills wideout Zay Jones.

The second-round pick, who could quickly become the No. 2 receiver on the roster behind Sammy Watkins, will be getting plenty of chances to show what he can do.

“He’s working at two different positions,” coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Monday. “He’s working outside and then he’s working inside in the slot. You don’t find a lot of young receivers that can manage the mental part of the game that way. He’s had a nice camp to date. I like how he’s catching the football and you watch him get better and better each day in understanding the system and understanding what it’s going to take to play at this level. He’s done a nice job.”

It’s still to early to know what kind of job he’ll do when the regular season begins. But versatility means more opportunities to contribute and, in turn, more opportunities to have an impact.