Blake Bortles had a better practice on Monday

Posted by Josh Alper on August 1, 2017, 7:58 AM EDT

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles threw five interceptions during last Saturday’s practice, leading coach Doug Marrone to say he was “concerned” about the performance and that the team would look at plays in order to eliminate ones that aren’t working.

The Jaguars were back on the field Monday and it appears they picked the right plays to run during that practice session. In 35 snaps of 11-on-11 work, Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports that Bortles completed 22-of-23 passes in a stronger outing than his last one.

“I thought he bounced back well, which is something that you obviously want to do,” Marrone said.

The Jaguars have talked a lot about building up the run game this year and put action behind it by drafting running back Leonard Fournette in the first round. They still need consistent play from their quarterback, however, and Marrone made particular note on Monday that Bortles has to “make sure the ball doesn’t go to the other team” if the offense is going to succeed.

The final judgment of Bortles’ ability to do that won’t come from early training camp practices, but everything’s going to be under the microscope given Bortles’ uncertain future in Jacksonville.