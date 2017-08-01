Browns will stick with current QB rotation through Friday scrimmage

Posted by Mike Florio on August 1, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

The Browns are moving toward figuring out who their starting quarterback will be. For now, though, coach Hue Jackson won’t be making any decisions.

“I probably want to go through the scrimmage on Friday and then kind of see where we are from there,” Jackson told reporters on Monday. “Guys are battling and competing. They are doing some good things. The thing I’m most pleased about is the ball isn’t going to the other team a lot. That is what gives you a chance. If we play good defense, are able to run the football, take care of the ball and get turnovers on defense, then good things can happen.”

Apparently, nothing has happened when it comes to figuring out who the Week One starter will be. Jackson realizes that time is coming.

“Obviously, we are closer to making decisions than we are not as you keep going every day,” Jackson said. “I have seen some good things from our guys. I have seen some things we have to keep improving at.”

The rookie and arguable fan favorite, DeShone Kizer, is demonstrating his running ability, scoring a pair of touchdowns on the ground during team drills on Monday.

“He has the skillset,” Jackson said of Kizer. “We try to showcase all of those guys’ talents and abilities. There are some things that he can do that may be a little different, and we will give him an opportunity to do those things.”

The real question is whether he’ll get that opportunity when the time comes to play. Jackson said it’s still too early to determine whether Kizer can be the starter.

Maybe, in the end, a Kizer package will be included in the team’s offense even if Cody Kessler on someone else wins the starting job. Which, in Cleveland, definitely means winning the right to be the first guy benched.