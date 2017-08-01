Bruce Smith plans on visiting Browns camp to work with Myles Garrett

Posted by Charean Williams on August 1, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

Hall of Famer Bruce Smith plans to visit Cleveland during training camp to work with Myles Garrett. Smith promised to mentor the No. 1 overall pick after the two watched game film together hours before the NFL Draft at Garrett’s home in Arlington, Texas.

“He’s willing to be a helping hand anytime I need it, so I know coming up soon, as soon as I get this couple days under my belt to see what the game is like, see what the pace is, I’ll just pick his brain and see what he can offer because he’s one of the best,” Garrett said, via Nate Ulrich of the Beacon Journal. “I know he’s going to have some useful information.”

Smith famously told Garrett he will have to anticipate the snap better than he did at Texas A&M. The NFL’s all-time sacks leader now hopes to see how far Garrett has come since the draft.

“It’s a great sign of him embracing this process,” Smith, 54, said. “So the organization and the fans should be encouraged.”

Garrett, 21, has never visited the Hall of Fame for a reason. He hopes one day to see Canton, not only to check out Smith’s bust but to get one of his own. That, though, is a long, long way down the road.

“I’d like to be in it,” Garrett said of the Hall of Fame. “That’s going to take a lot of work. It’s kind of strange. I don’t want to see [the Hall]. I want to see it if I’m able to achieve my goal. It’s kind of like a test to me. You don’t deserve to go there unless you’re good enough to be in it. I want to see the greatness that’s come before me, but I also want to be a part of it.

“I don’t feel like I’m worthy to be able to go in there and see guys who played 10, 12, 15, 20 years and gave their all to the game. I haven’t even played my first game yet. So once I get a taste and maybe feel like I deserve to even walk among those guys, then that’s different. I deserve to be among the pros, but the real greats of the game who laid the groundwork and the foundation, that’s something different.”