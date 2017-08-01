Caleb Benenoch, A’Shawn Robinson sued over L.A. night club bill

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on August 1, 2017, 1:47 AM EDT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch and Detroit Lions defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson have been sued over a debt regarding an outstanding bill at a Los Angeles club.

According to TMZ, Benenoch and Robinson racked up a bill of $9,332 at Hyde night club in March only to find themselves unable to pay when their credit cards were declined. Richard Harrington, who was invited by the pair to the club that night, offered to pick up the tab with the promise of repayment from the two players.

Instead, the claim says each player only paid him $2,000, leaving him with over $5,000 remaining for the bill. The report says the players refuse to pay the remaining sum.

Benenoch told ESPN.com that he believes he’s fulfilled his obligation.

“We did our part,” he said.

“This is all I’m really going to say on it — I’m focused on football. I’m not really worried about what they’ve got going on. The legal system is going to play itself out. I’m focused on what we’ve got going on here.”

Robinson declined to comment to ESPN.