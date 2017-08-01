Cardinals keeping all their starters out of Hall of Fame Game

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 1, 2017, 1:28 PM EDT

The Cardinals get the “honor” of playing in the first preseason game because one of their old quarterbacks is going into the Hall of Fame.

But it’ll be another week before their current quarterback, or any of his peers in the starting lineup, take the field.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, coach Bruce Arians said none of his starters will play Thursday night in the Hall of Fame game against the Cowboys.

That means quarterback Carson Palmer won’t play, but backup Drew Stanton won’t either. That leaves the first half of the game in the hands of Blaine Gabbert and the second half to undrafted rookie Trevor Knight.

Holding the regulars back has become common for the teams that get the fifth preseason game, and with the Cardinals limiting Palmer’s throws this offseason, it’s not much of a surprise.