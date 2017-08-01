Chiefs sign two wide receivers

Posted by Josh Alper on August 1, 2017, 7:05 AM EDT

The Chiefs added a couple of wide receivers to their roster on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed Corey Washington and Robert Wheelwright to the mix at wideout. Wide receiver Antwan Goodley and tight end Emanuel Byrd were waived to make room for the newcomers.

Washington has bounced around the league since signing with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and saw his only regular season action after moving to the Giants later that year. Washington caught five passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in those appearances, but was released with an injury settlement in 2015.

Wheelwright went undrafted out of Wisconsin this year and spent a short spell with the Giants. Both wideouts will join a group that the Chiefs changed significantly when they released Jeremy Maclin.