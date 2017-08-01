Cowboys face fine for having three players suspended

Posted by Charean Williams on August 1, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT

The Cowboys face a fine from the NFL under the league’s remittance policy. Damontre Moore’s suspension, which was announced last week, gives the Cowboys three suspensions since the league year began.

The NFL is finalizing its remittance policy, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer, but the league fined the Cowboys $500,000 last season for suspensions to Rolando McClain, Randy Gregory and Demarcus Lawrence. Based on the 2016 policy, the league would dock the Cowboys 25 percent of the base salaries the suspended players will lose, or roughly $91,000.

However, three other Cowboys — Ezekiel Elliott, Nolan Carroll and Damien Wilson — face suspensions, which could bring the team’s fine to the maximum $500,000.

Moore was not with the Cowboys when he received a DWI in December, which led to his two-game suspension, but the Cowboys still are penalized. Receiver Shaq Evans also counts, though he no longer is with the team. The Cowboys released him after the league suspended him four games for violating the substance-abuse policy. David Irving will miss four games for violating the performance-enhancing drugs policy.

The NFL created the club remittance policy to hold teams accountable for acquiring players who have violated league policies.