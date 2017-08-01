Cowboys will leave several players at home for Hall of Fame Game

Posted by Charean Williams on August 1, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT

Jason Garrett always has shown reluctance at announcing whether starters will — or won’t — play in preseason games. He says it’s a league mandate, though Cardinals coach Bruce Arians already announced none of his starters will play Thursday night in the Hall of Fame Game.

Garrett wouldn’t reveal his starting lineup against the Cardinals, but it’s a safe bet few starters will play. Four years ago when the Cowboys last played in the game, few starters took the field.

Garrett did say who won’t travel with the team to Canton: Defensive tackle Maliek Collins, receiver Ryan Switzer, linebacker Justin Durant, cornerback Jourdan Lewis and defensive lineman David Irving will remain in Oxnard, Calif., at training camp.

The Cowboys will stay in the area after the game Thursday night. After an off day Friday, they will practice in Cleveland on Saturday morning and then travel back to Canton to watch Jerry Jones inducted into the Hall of Fame at the ceremony that night.