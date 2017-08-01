Crockett Gillmore has MCL surgery, now expected to miss season

Posted by Josh Alper on August 1, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT

When Ravens coach John Harbaugh updated the status of tight end Crockett Gillmore on Sunday, he said Gillmore suffered a cartilage tear in his knee that wasn’t expected to end his season.

Harbaugh also said that Gillmore would be going for another visit with doctors on Monday and the results of that one rendered the previous update obsolete.

The team announced on Tuesday that Gillmore had surgery to repair MCL and is expected to need five months to make a full recovery. As a result, he is also expected to miss the entire 2017 season.

It’s the third blow the Ravens have taken at the position this offseason. Dennis Pitta was waived in the spring after his latest hip injury made it unlikely he’ll ever play again and Darren Waller has been suspended for the entire season.

The Ravens signed Larry Donnell over the weekend to go with Benjamin Watson, Maxx Williams and Nick Boyle.