Gareon Conley: “I was the target of malicious and false accusations”

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 1, 2017, 12:50 PM EDT

Raiders first-round draft pick Gareon Conley spent three months under investigation for rape. Now that prosecutors have announced he will not be charged, he says he’s the victim in the case.

Conley released a statement saying that he was victimized by a false accusation by a woman who said he raped her in a Cleveland hotel room.

“I am thankful that this burden has been lifted as I enter training camp with my new teammates and organization,” Conley said. “I am thankful to the City of Cleveland and the Cleveland police for reaching a conclusion based on the facts, not speculation. I am thankful to the Raiders organization for believing in me, drafting me, and supporting me. Finally, I am thankful to my agent and my team for never relenting in their defense of me as a person and client. The past few months have been extremely trying for me and my family. Although I was the target of malicious and false accusations, I do realize however that I could’ve exercised better judgment and that there are still lessons for me to take away and grow from. I look forward to earning my role with the Raiders and hopefully rewarding them for believing in me.”

The Raiders chose Conley with the 24th overall pick in the draft despite the looming rape investigation, which has now been resolved.