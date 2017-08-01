Giants decide to have kicking competition, sign Mike Nugent

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 1, 2017, 9:16 AM EDT

The Giants went through the entire offseason with one kicker who had never kicked in an NFL game, but added plenty of experience today.

The team announced they had signed 13-year veteran kicker Mike Nugent.

He will compete with Aldrick Rosas, who had handled all the offseason work as the lone kicker on the roster. Rosas was in Titans camp last year, after playing one season at Southern Oregon.

Nugent, 35, spent the last seven years with the Bengals. He’s also done stints with the Jets, Buccaneers and Cardinals. He’s been a solid 80.8 percent field goal kicker, and he’s tied for 50th on the league’s all-time scoring lost (with Nick Folk and some guy named Emmitt Smith).

The Bengals cut him late last year after some persistent struggles on extra points (he missed six), replacing him down the stretch with Randy Bullock.