Goodell doesn’t seem interested in more open-air, cold-weather Super Bowls

The “ultimate reality show” isn’t willing to repeatedly tempt fate.
Three years ago, the NFL rolled the dice on a open-air, cold-weather Super Bowl, playing the game in New Jersey and narrowly avoiding a game-day winter storm. Plenty of other eastern cities aspiring to do the same, but Commissioner Roger Goodell seems skeptical about another championship game in a place where ice and/or snow could be a factor for the fans who plunk down thousands for the right to freeze their fannies off.
“We want the game to be played in perfect conditions,” Goodell said at a recent fan forum in Baltimore, via the Baltimore Sun. “Do you want the elements to impact it? I personally love football in the elements. I think that’s what makes it so special. So I love that part of it, but I also understand the issue of wanting to put on an event where we probably have 150 to 200,000 people. It’s really tough to do, and it put a lot of stress on smaller communities. If you guys want to make a bid, I’m sure the ownership is going to take a good, hard look at it.”
There’s a balance the league is hoping to strike. On one hand, the NFL wants those who attend the Super Bowl to have a great experience. On the other hand, the NFL wants as many cities as possible to believe they have a realistic shot to host the game.
The more bids the league receives, the more pressure gets placed on the cities that actually are within the range of those that have a snowball’s chance in a cold-weather city with a domed stadium. The more money the NFL makes.
Why doesn’t he just cut to the chase and tell Kraft he gets no SuperBowl….That is exactly what he is saying.
” I personally love football in the elements. I think that’s what makes it so special”… but we will damn straight ELIMINATE that element from our premier game!!! What a tool
as long as GODdell is in charge… New England will never see a super bowl
I Wish the NFL did the Super Bowl like major league baseball. The SB would be at the stadium for one of the Super Bowl participants. That would be Really Cool. Better than the way it is now.
Good..neither do the fans that attend.
Seems to me they see them all of the time.
Oh, do you mean hosting one? Heaven forbid they would give a team yet another excuse for losing to the Patriots.
Based on their incessant choking in the playoffs, the Green Bay Packers don’t seem interested in ever playing in any Super Bowl again, no matter where it’s played.
Half of the comments so far about Pats getting screwed over. Shocking.
News flash: plenty of other cold weather cities have expressed interest in this. This isn’t (yet another) conspiracy about the Pats/Kraft getting screwed by “the man.” Take off the blinders, homers.
Probably because he was talking to the Ravens fan base who want nothing to do with Kraft
Why doesn’t he just cut to the chase and tell Kraft he gets no SuperBowl….That is exactly what he is saying.