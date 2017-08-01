I’Tavius Mathers tweets he’s fine after injury in Jaguars practice led to hospital trip

Rookie running back I’Tavius Mathers left practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday on a backboard and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
But while a player leaving a football field on a backboard is never a great sight, Mathers put out a tweet Tuesday evening saying he’s OK.
Mathers had his head stabilized after staying down on the field during run drills and was then wheeled off the field to an ambulance.
“He was spine-boarded on the field, and was completely conscious while being transported via ambulance to receive further evaluation from the hospital and team physicians,” the Jaguars said in a statement at the time.
Mathers signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State.