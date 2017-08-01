I’Tavius Mathers tweets he’s fine after injury in Jaguars practice led to hospital trip

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on August 1, 2017, 10:57 PM EDT

Rookie running back I’Tavius Mathers left practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday on a backboard and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

But while a player leaving a football field on a backboard is never a great sight, Mathers put out a tweet Tuesday evening saying he’s OK.

Thanks everyone for the prayers I really do appreciate it but I'm fine!!! — I'Tavius Mathers (@I_Train5) August 2, 2017

Mathers had his head stabilized after staying down on the field during run drills and was then wheeled off the field to an ambulance.

“He was spine-boarded on the field, and was completely conscious while being transported via ambulance to receive further evaluation from the hospital and team physicians,” the Jaguars said in a statement at the time.

Mathers signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State.