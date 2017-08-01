Jags RB I’Tavius Mathers taken to hospital after practice injury

Posted by Josh Alper on August 1, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT

A member of the Jaguars backfield was taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning after suffering an injury during the team’s training camp practice that required him to be taken off the field on a backboard.

Running back I’Tavius Mathers had his head stabilized after staying down on the field during run drills and was then wheeled off the field to an ambulance. The team released a statement after the practice about Mathers’ condition.

“He was spine-boarded on the field, and was completely conscious while being transported via ambulance to receive further evaluation from the hospital and team physicians. The team will provide an update when more information becomes available.”

Mathers signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State this offseason.