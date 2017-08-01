Jamal Adams says “perfect place to die” comment was “simply about passion”

Posted by Charean Williams on August 1, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT

Jets safety Jamal Adams insists he wasn’t trying to offend anyone when he called the football field “the perfect place to die.” But after the rookie’s comments created a firestorm, coach Todd Bowles told Adams to “clear it up.”

“Honestly, I really did not see it getting that far,” Adams said, via Daniel Popper of the New York Daily News. “I was speaking about being passionate about the game that I love. And I understand that some families were affected by this disease, and I definitely didn’t mean [to offend them in] any type of way.”

Adams, whose father, George, played for the Giants in the 1980s before his career prematurely ended with a hip injury, said he understands what former NFL players deal with in retirement. But at a fan forum Monday, Adams’ answer to a question about Chronic Traumatic Encephelopathy drew criticism from the ex-wife of late Steelers offensive lineman Justin Strzelczyk, among others.

“My comments were simply for passion, nothing else,” Adams said. “Not one time did I say anything about CTE, didn’t say anything negative. I respect it. I understand what’s the outcome of it, and I know there’s families that are affected. But at the same time, everything’s about passion [with] what I said.”

Adams repeatedly talked about his “love” and “passion” for the game, but he obviously has much to learn.

“I love this game so much,” Adams said. “I come on this field, it’s my job now. I’m very passionate. I go to war with my brothers every day. . . .It’s a long sacrifice that a lot of people don’t understand, what we go through, ins and outs. So when we’re on this field, this is my playground, this is where I’m most at peace. And this is what I love to do.”