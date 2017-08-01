John Harbaugh says there’s nothing new on Ravens’ QB situation

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 1, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT

Will the Ravens add Colin Kaepernick or Robert Griffin III while Joe Flacco recovers from a back injury? Coach John Harbaugh has been asked the question several times in the last week, and he says there’s not much more to say about it.

“There’s really nothing new on that quarterback situation,” Harbaugh said today. “Nothing’s changed. It’s right where it was.”

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti mentioned both Kaepernick and Griffin as players the Ravens had discussed internally, and Harbaugh says Bisciotti deserves credit for being transparent about the Ravens’ thought process.

“There’s really no update on that. I thought what he said was very honest, forthcoming and genuine comments that he made which I think you always respect from Steve. He does a great job with that and I think that’s what our fans should appreciate about him,” Harbaugh said.

Ultimately, Harbaugh said, every free agent quarterback in football is a possibility in Baltimore.

“I would pay attention to every quarterback that isn’t signed,” Harbaugh said. “They’re all options for us right now.”