Jordan Reed seeing a specialist about his toe injury

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 1, 2017, 2:59 PM EDT

Washington tight end Jordan Reed hasn’t practiced yet, and he isn’t even on site for training camp today.

According to J.P. Finlay of CSNMidAtlantic.com, coach Jay Gruden said Reed had traveled to Charlotte to see a specialist about his big toe injury.

Reed remains on the physically unable to perform list, and leaving town to get a second opinion makes it worth wondering when he’ll return to practice. The team has remained optimistic the injury wasn’t going to be a long-term one.

When healthy, he’s one of the most talented tight ends in the league.

The problem has been keeping him healthy. He’s missed 18 games in the last four seasons.