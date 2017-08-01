Jordan Reed seeing a specialist about his toe injury

Washington tight end Jordan Reed hasn’t practiced yet, and he isn’t even on site for training camp today.
According to J.P. Finlay of CSNMidAtlantic.com, coach Jay Gruden said Reed had traveled to Charlotte to see a specialist about his big toe injury.
Reed remains on the physically unable to perform list, and leaving town to get a second opinion makes it worth wondering when he’ll return to practice. The team has remained optimistic the injury wasn’t going to be a long-term one.
When healthy, he’s one of the most talented tight ends in the league.
The problem has been keeping him healthy. He’s missed 18 games in the last four seasons.
Toe-tally understandable, I hope he gets back on his feet quickly. See what I did there? #HTTR
Toe-tally understandable, you should always consult a specialist with these kind of things. Here is to hoping he is back on his feet in no time. See what I did there? #HTTR
This is inaccurate. Reported by several beat writers that this appointment with Dr. Anderson was scheduled months ago as a regular check-up. Has nothing to do with current foot sprain and he was running routes at full speed yesterday, just not with the rest of the team.
Toe injury? A toe injury? Gonna be out for the season with a hangnail?
Bobby Baun played in the Stanley Cup finals with a broken leg and this guy has a toe injury?
Soft.
Lol
What do you think Walter Sobchak would say about this toe?
Ron, he caught two touchdowns with a separated shoulder. Say what you want about him being injury prone, dude is not soft.
Shocking, Jordan Matthews is hurt. This guy is made out of tissue paper.