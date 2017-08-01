Julian Edelman, Stephon Gilmore booted from practice after fight

Posted by Josh Alper on August 1, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT

On-field scuffles are a regular occurrence during training camp practices and different teams deal with them in different ways.

The Cowboys weren’t displeased when tussles broke out at their camp last week and coach Jason Garrett said “you’d rather have to dial it back than constantly having to light a fire under these guys.” Patriots coach Bill Belichick has not been a big fan of them in the past and his view of them hasn’t changed this year.

According to multiple reports from Patriots practice on Tuesday, wide receiver Julian Edelman and cornerback Stephon Gilmore came together after an incompletion in the end zone during a drill. Things escalated from there and both players’ helmets came off as they scuffled with one another.

Both players were told to leave the practice field after the fight, which keeps with the standing tradition in New England for how such things are handled.